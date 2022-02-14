Valentines day: Lady gets Mercedes-Benz from her partner (video)







A video captured by LIB, shows the lady being surprised with the car filled with balloons in it. Linda Ikeji Blog - A lady got a Mercedes-Benz GLA from her lover for Valentine, today.A video captured by LIB, shows the lady being surprised with the car filled with balloons in it.



News Credibility Score: 99%