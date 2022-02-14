Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Teenager kidnaps 4 yr-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina
News photo Vanguard News  - A woman passing by an uncompleted building in Marabar Kankara town in Malumfashi LGA of Katsina State has rescued a four year old girl kidnapped and hidden in the building, aiding the arrest of her kidnapper.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Teenager kidnaps 4 yr-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina Linda Ikeji Blog:
Teenager kidnaps 4 yr-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina
Teenager arrested after abducting 4 year-old girl and demanding N70,000 ransom in Katsina Yaba Left Online:
Teenager arrested after abducting 4 year-old girl and demanding N70,000 ransom in Katsina
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl In Katsina; Demands N70,000 Ransom Naija Loaded:
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl In Katsina; Demands N70,000 Ransom
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl In Katsina; Demands N70,000 Ransom Information Nigeria:
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl In Katsina; Demands N70,000 Ransom
Teenager kidnaps 4 year-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina Within Nigeria:
Teenager kidnaps 4 year-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl, Demands N70,000 Ransom In Katsina Republican Nigeria:
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl, Demands N70,000 Ransom In Katsina
Teenager arrested after abducting 4 year-old girl and demanding N70,000 ransom in Katsina Naija Parrot:
Teenager arrested after abducting 4 year-old girl and demanding N70,000 ransom in Katsina
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl, Demands N70,000 Ransom In Katsina Tori News:
JSS3 Student Abducts 4 yr-old Girl, Demands N70,000 Ransom In Katsina


   More Picks
1 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
8 FCTA detains female beggar found in possession of N500,000 and $100 in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info