Buhari to grant scholarship to 3 best young Nigerian scientists
News photo Daily Nigerian  - President Muhammadu Buhari will grant scholarships up to Doctorate level to three young Nigerians who emerged the best in the final exams of the 774 Young Nigeria Scientists Presidential Award for 2022.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

