Trudeau To Invoke Emergency Powers Over Canada Protests
Channels Television  -   Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday was expected to invoke rarely-used emergency powers to bring an end to trucker-led protests against Covid-19 health rules, as police arrested 11 people with a “cache of firearms” blocking a border ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

