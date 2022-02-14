Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal
News photo The Guardian  - The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has rejected the promotion of Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ibrahim Pantami as a professor of cyber security by the management of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Pantami The Nation:
Pantami's promotion as professor illegal - ASUU
VIDEO: Nobody Should Address Pantami As A Professor – ASUU Channels Television:
VIDEO: Nobody Should Address Pantami As A Professor – ASUU
Pantami should not be treated as a professor — ASUU Daily Trust:
Pantami should not be treated as a professor — ASUU
Pantami Nigerian Tribune:
Pantami's professorship illegal, it should be withdrawn, says ASUU
Pantami not a professor; his FUTO appointment illegal: ASUU Peoples Gazette:
Pantami not a professor; his FUTO appointment illegal: ASUU
ICYMI: ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal. ASUU president says Pantami should not be treated as a professor because his promotion to the status was illegal. Pulse Nigeria:
ICYMI: ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal. ASUU president says Pantami should not be treated as a professor because his promotion to the status was illegal.
ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal, says ‘you can’t be minister and lecturer at once’ Daily Nigerian:
ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal, says ‘you can’t be minister and lecturer at once’
ASUU Directs Schools Not To Address Pantami As Professor, Says Its Illegal The Street Journal:
ASUU Directs Schools Not To Address Pantami As Professor, Says Its Illegal
“He’s not qualified” – ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal Republican Nigeria:
“He’s not qualified” – ASUU declares Pantami’s professorship illegal
ASUU disqualifies Pantami as professor, says academic promotion illegal National Daily:
ASUU disqualifies Pantami as professor, says academic promotion illegal


   More Picks
1 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 EU Announces €820m Digital Economy Package For Nigeria - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
10 Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info