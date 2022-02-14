Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun govt accuses Aregbesola of allegedly invading state capital with armed thugs
News photo Vanguard News  - Osun State Government on Monday tackled the convoy of Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola for allegedly invading

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Some armed thugs have invaded Osogbo – Osun govt declares Daily Post:
Some armed thugs have invaded Osogbo – Osun govt declares
Osun Govt Accuses Aregbesola Of Allegedly Invading State Capital With Armed Thugs The Street Journal:
Osun Govt Accuses Aregbesola Of Allegedly Invading State Capital With Armed Thugs
Osun accuses Aregbesola of allegedly invading state with armed thugs The Eagle Online:
Osun accuses Aregbesola of allegedly invading state with armed thugs
Osun: ‘Aregbesola Invaded State Capital With Armed Thugs’ Naija News:
Osun: ‘Aregbesola Invaded State Capital With Armed Thugs’


   More Picks
1 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 18 hours ago
5 ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
7 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 22 hours ago
8 EU Announces €820m Digital Economy Package For Nigeria - Leadership, 23 hours ago
9 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 17 hours ago
10 Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info