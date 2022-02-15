Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun
News photo Sahara Reporters  - A man identified as Abdulrosheed Dada has reportedly been shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State.It was understood that the customs officers Saturday intercepted some bags of smuggled rice being conveyed to Abeokuta on ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

One killed, two injured as customs engage smugglers in Ogun Daily Post:
One killed, two injured as customs engage smugglers in Ogun
Customs, smugglers clash claims one in Ogun Nigerian Tribune:
Customs, smugglers clash claims one in Ogun
One Die, Two Injured In Customs Smugglers Face-off In Ogun Independent:
One Die, Two Injured In Customs Smugglers Face-off In Ogun
Ogun: One Shot Dead, Two Injured Clash Between Customs, Smugglers In Ayetoro News Rangers:
Ogun: One Shot Dead, Two Injured Clash Between Customs, Smugglers In Ayetoro
Protest as Customs officers shoot man dead while chasing smugglers in Ogun Within Nigeria:
Protest as Customs officers shoot man dead while chasing smugglers in Ogun
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun Republican Nigeria:
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun Tori News:
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info