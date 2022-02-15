Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun Sahara Reporters - A man identified as Abdulrosheed Dada has reportedly been shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State.It was understood that the customs officers Saturday intercepted some bags of smuggled rice being conveyed to Abeokuta on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%