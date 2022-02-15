Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Ohaneze insists on zoning presidency to South East
News photo National Accord  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, an Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation has insisted that zoning the presidency to the South East will remain a fundamental ingredient for national [...]

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Between Zoning And South East’s Agitation For Presidency Independent:
Between Zoning And South East’s Agitation For Presidency
2023: Ohaneze insists on zoning presidency to South East Prompt News:
2023: Ohaneze insists on zoning presidency to South East
2023: Ohaneze insists on zoning presidency to South East The News Guru:
2023: Ohaneze insists on zoning presidency to South East
2023: Ohanaeze insists on zoning presidency to South East The Eagle Online:
2023: Ohanaeze insists on zoning presidency to South East


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info