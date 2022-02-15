Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Death of 19-month-old pupil: My son was flogged like a goat — Mother weeps
Vanguard News
- MOTHER of the 19-month-old pupil of Arise and Shine Nursery and Primary School, Asaba, Delta State, who was reportedly flogged to death,...
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Mother of 19-month-old flogged to death by teacher in Delta demands justice
The Info NG:
“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 1-year-old pupil who died in Delta weeps, as she demands justice
Within Nigeria:
Mother of 19-month-old pupil who was flogged to death in Delta speaks
Naija Parrot:
“3 teachers flogged my baby like a goat” – Mother of 19-month-old pupil reportedly beaten to death by teacher in Delta weeps as she demands justice
Republican Nigeria:
Heartbreaking! Mother Of 19-month-old Flogged To Death By Teacher Seeks Justice
Tori News:
Heartbreaking! Mother Of 19-month-old Flogged To Death By Teacher Seeks Justice
