Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria elections: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze
News photo Daily Post  - Ohanaeze Ndigbo says enemies of Ndigbo usually work against the emergence of a President of South-East extraction during Nigeria elections.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Enemies Of Igbos Don’t Want A President From South-east – Ohanaeze Alleges Naija Loaded:
Enemies Of Igbos Don’t Want A President From South-east – Ohanaeze Alleges
Nigeria elections: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria elections: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze
Nigeria elections: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze See Naija:
Nigeria elections: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze
Nigeria Elections: Enemies Of Igbos Don’t Want A President From South-East – Ohanaeze Screen Gist:
Nigeria Elections: Enemies Of Igbos Don’t Want A President From South-East – Ohanaeze
2023: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze Within Nigeria:
2023: Enemies of Igbos don’t want a President from South-East – Ohanaeze


   More Picks
1 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
8 FCTA detains female beggar found in possession of N500,000 and $100 in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info