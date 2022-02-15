Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Only Nigeria can explain why Abba Kyari hasn’t been extradited for multimillion-dollar fraud: U.S. Govt
Peoples Gazette  - Three separate panels had been set up by the police to examine and reexamine the case filed by the FBI against him (Kyari).

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

Infotrust News:
Only Nigeria Can Explain Why Abba Kyari Hasn’t Been Extradited For Multimillion-Dollar Fraud – U.S. Govt
Nigeria Breaking News:
Only Nigeria Can Explain Why Abba Kyari Hasn’t Been Extradited — US Govt
Within Nigeria:
Hushpuppi: Only Nigeria can explain why Abba Kyari hasn’t been extradited – U.S. Govt


   More Picks
1 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 22 hours ago
2 We've asked God to bring Tinubu down, he doesn't mean well for us - Aregbesola - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 What other people think about me is none of my business - DJ Cuppy says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
4 Sunday Igboho files $1 million lawsuit against Benin Republic for unlawful detention and violation of rights - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
5 My wedding is valid - Actress Oma Nnadi writes as she celebrates 4th anniversary of her court wedding - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
6 Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
7 Married man gets beaten for allegedly chatting with wife of Delta politician on Facebook and asking her out on a date (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Side chic and main chic fight over male lover at Ibadan mall (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Atiku Abubakar statement on Zoning is disappointing, hypocritical – SaMBA - Peoples Daily, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info