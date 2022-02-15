Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Coalition backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance, supports Saraki
News photo News Diary Online  - A group, Coalition of Saraki Advocates (COSA), Kaduna State Chapter, has supported the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on its plan not to zone the 2023 presidential election to any of the six geo-po…

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Saraki supporters back PDP on ‘no zoning’ stance The Punch:
2023 presidency: Saraki supporters back PDP on ‘no zoning’ stance
Coalition backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance, supports Saraki The Eagle Online:
Coalition backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance, supports Saraki
Saraki supporters backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance Pulse Nigeria:
Saraki supporters backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance
Coalition backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance - P.M. News PM News:
Coalition backs PDP on ‘No zoning’ stance - P.M. News
2023 presidency: Saraki supporters back PDP on ‘no zoning’ stance Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Saraki supporters back PDP on ‘no zoning’ stance


   More Picks
1 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 22 hours ago
7 ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
10 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info