You’re a selfish player, we saw it at Juventus – Ince blasts Ronaldo

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
2
|
Singer Davido fulfills his promise, disburses N250 million to selected orphanages across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
|
3
|
'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable,
21 hours ago
|
4
|
"The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune,
15 hours ago
|
6
|
Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post,
20 hours ago
|
7
|
Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK,
20 hours ago
|
8
|
NSCDC, Osun police disagree over attack on Aregbesola - Daily Post,
22 hours ago
|
9
|
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
What other people think about me is none of my business - DJ Cuppy says - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago