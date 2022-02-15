NSCDC, Osun police disagree over attack on Aregbesola

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
|
2
|
Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News,
23 hours ago
|
3
|
Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
|
4
|
Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post,
6 hours ago
|
6
|
Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija,
7 hours ago
|
8
|
FCTA detains female beggar found in possession of N500,000 and $100 in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
|
9
|
Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch,
16 hours ago
|
10
|
Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit,
8 hours ago