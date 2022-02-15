Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency
News photo The Cable  - Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigerians (CBN), says it is the prerogative of President Muhammadu Buhari to map out...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: My fate in God’s hands, says Emefiele The Punch:
2023 presidency: My fate in God’s hands, says Emefiele
2023: My faith in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition Daily Post:
2023: My faith in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition
‘My Faith Firmly In God’s Hands’ — Emefiele Speaks On Calls To Contest 2023 Presidency Information Nigeria:
‘My Faith Firmly In God’s Hands’ — Emefiele Speaks On Calls To Contest 2023 Presidency
2023: My Faith Firmly In The Hands Of God – Emefiele The Will:
2023: My Faith Firmly In The Hands Of God – Emefiele
CBN gov, Godwin Emefiele speaks on 2023 presidential ambition The News Guru:
CBN gov, Godwin Emefiele speaks on 2023 presidential ambition
2023: My fate in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition My Celebrity & I:
2023: My fate in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition
2023: My faith in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition See Naija:
2023: My faith in God’s hands – Emefiele speaks on presidential ambition
2023: Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton Naija News:
2023: Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton
Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton Republican Nigeria:
Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton
2023: Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton Tori News:
2023: Godwin Emefiele Reacts To Calls To Declare Presidential Ambiton


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 "The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Hushpuppi: NDLEA probe shouldn't stop Kyari’s extradition, says lawyer - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Teenager kidnaps 4 yr-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Borno task force disengages 2,203 child soldiers, says commander - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info