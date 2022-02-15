Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Side chic and main chic fight over male lover at Ibadan mall (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A fight ensued at a mall in Ibadan, Oyo state's capital after a side chic and the main chic coincidentally met.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Side chic and main chic allegedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall (video)
The Info NG:
Side chick and main chick reportedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall on Valentine’s Day (Video)
The Dabigal Blog:
Side chic and main chic fight over male lover at Ibadan mall (video)
Naija Parrot:
Side chic and main chic allegedly fight over male lover at Ibadan mall (video)
Republican Nigeria:
Drama As Main Chick And Side Chick Exchange Blows Over Male Lover At Ibadan Mall (Video)
Tori News:
Drama As Main Chick And Side Chick Exchange Blows Over Male Lover At Ibadan Mall (Video)
More Picks
1
Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
5
Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
7
ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
9
Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM -
Prompt News,
21 hours ago
10
I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan -
Top Naija,
5 hours ago
