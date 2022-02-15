Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

My wife k!lled her friend, dismembered her body and we sold the head for N70k - Couple caught with human parts in Ogun State confess
Gist Reel  - A couple arrested for being in possession of human parts at Leme area of Ogun State have narrated how they executed their victim.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We sold my wife’s friend Vanguard News:
We sold my wife’s friend's head for N70,000
The Nation:
My wife killed her friend, sold head for N70k, husband reveals
The Info NG:
“My wife killed her friend and we sold her head for N70,000” – Couple arrested with human parts in Ogun confess
Edujandon:
My Wife K!lled Her Friend, Cut Her Head And We Sold It For N70k – Couple Caught With Human Parts Confess


