Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What other people think about me is none of my business - DJ Cuppy says
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy has said that what other people think about her is none of her business.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

“What other people think about me is none of my business” – DJ Cuppy Yaba Left Online:
“What other people think about me is none of my business” – DJ Cuppy
Dj Cuppy opens up on how she feels about what people think about her Lailas News:
Dj Cuppy opens up on how she feels about what people think about her
What Other People Think About Me Is None Of My Business Republican Nigeria:
What Other People Think About Me Is None Of My Business
DJ Cuppy reacts to her Father not knowing the school she attends Mp3 Bullet:
DJ Cuppy reacts to her Father not knowing the school she attends
First Reports:
'Typical Naija dad': Reactions as Femi Otedola forgets DJ Cuppy's school name — First Reports
What Other People Think About Me Is None Of My Business - DJ Cuppy Tori News:
What Other People Think About Me Is None Of My Business - DJ Cuppy


   More Picks
1 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
2 Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
3 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 23 hours ago
5 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
6 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
7 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 7 hours ago
8 FCTA detains female beggar found in possession of N500,000 and $100 in Abuja - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch, 16 hours ago
10 Abba Kyari: Identities of 2 suspected international drug barons revealed - Legit, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info