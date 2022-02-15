Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Triple Threat: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall And Wanda Skye To Host The Oscars
The Street Journal  - By Chinelo Eze 15 February 2022   |   9:24 am Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Skye are on the verge of finishing up deals to host the 2022 94th Academy Awards on March 27.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

