Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London
Linda Ikeji Blog  - James Brown is currently on vacation in the United Kingdom. The popular Nigerian crossdresser shared photos of himself in the UK on his page this afternoon. See more below...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London
Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London. Gist Reel:
Crossdresser James Brown shares photos as he vacations in London.
Photos From Crossdresser James Brown Republican Nigeria:
Photos From Crossdresser James Brown's Vacation In London
Photos From Crossdresser James Brown Tori News:
Photos From Crossdresser James Brown's Vacation In London


   More Picks
1 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
4 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
5 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
6 Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 - National Accord, 22 hours ago
7 ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal - The Guardian, 23 hours ago
8 Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 21 hours ago
10 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info