Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Osun state police command has countered claim of Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola being attacked and shot at by hoodlums in Osogbo.

 

Publicity Secretary of a faction of

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police refute claim of attack on Aregbesola’s convoy Vanguard News:
Police refute claim of attack on Aregbesola’s convoy
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy The Guardian:
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy
Aregbesola’s attack false, says Osun Police as NSCDC insists Nigerian Tribune:
Aregbesola’s attack false, says Osun Police as NSCDC insists
Police deny claim of attack on minister’s convoy Premium Times:
Police deny claim of attack on minister’s convoy
Osun NSCDC insists hoodlums attacked Aregbesola Ripples Nigeria:
Osun NSCDC insists hoodlums attacked Aregbesola's convoy despite police denial
Police refute claim of attack on Aregbesola The News Guru:
Police refute claim of attack on Aregbesola's convoy
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy — NEWSVERGE
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy The Street Journal:
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy News Diary Online:
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Aregbesola’s Convoy The Will:
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Aregbesola’s Convoy
Osun 2022: Aregbesola News Wire NGR:
Osun 2022: Aregbesola's escort, not hoodlums shot into the air — Police
Police deny attack on Aregbesola Daily Nigerian:
Police deny attack on Aregbesola's convoy in Osun
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy Within Nigeria:
Police refute claim of attack on minister’s convoy
Police Deny Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy The New Diplomat:
Police Deny Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy Fresh Reporters:
Police Refute Claim Of Attack On Minister’s Convoy
Osun Police Command Accuse Minister Of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola Tori News:
Osun Police Command Accuse Minister Of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's Escort Of Shooting Without Provocation


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info