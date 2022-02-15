Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Man who missed his flight and decided to travel to Sierra Leone by road goes missing
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A 22-year-old man, Nyakeh Mohammed Fullah, has been declared missing after he decided to embark on a road trip when he missed his flight.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

