Petrol Scarcity: MOMAN receives two vessels of PMS
Top Naija  - The Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) has received two vessels of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) as scarcity of the product continues to persist in Lagos and other parts of the country.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

