Hollywood actor Zach Avery jailed for 20 years over $650m ponzi scheme The Nation -

American actor, Zachary Horwitz, better known as Zach Avery, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of running a $650 million Ponzi scheme.

According to Los Angeles Times, Mark C. Scarsi, US district judge, who ... American actor, Zachary Horwitz, better known as Zach Avery, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of running a $650 million Ponzi scheme.According to Los Angeles Times, Mark C. Scarsi, US district judge, who ...



News Credibility Score: 99%