Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister Over Corruption In MDAs
Channels Television  -   The House of Representatives committees on Anti-Corruption and Public Service Matters on Tuesday summoned the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and heads of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) for failing to honour ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Reps Furious Over Failure of Finance Minister, SGF to Honour Invitation Business Post Nigeria:
Reps Furious Over Failure of Finance Minister, SGF to Honour Invitation
Lawmakers summon finance minister, others over Corruption News Wire NGR:
Lawmakers summon finance minister, others over Corruption
Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister, Others Over Corruption In MDAs Screen Gist:
Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister, Others Over Corruption In MDAs
Reps Summon SGF, Others Over Corruption In MDAs Global Village Extra:
Reps Summon SGF, Others Over Corruption In MDAs
Reps summon SGF, Finance Minister over corruption in MDAs - CoreTV News Core TV News:
Reps summon SGF, Finance Minister over corruption in MDAs - CoreTV News


   More Picks
1 Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) - Yaba Left Online, 10 hours ago
2 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
3 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
4 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 12 hours ago
5 "The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 11 hours ago
8 Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch, 21 hours ago
9 Hushpuppi: NDLEA probe shouldn't stop Kyari’s extradition, says lawyer - The Punch, 24 hours ago
10 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info