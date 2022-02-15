Buhari seeks to establish Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
|
2
|
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
|
3
|
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch,
13 hours ago
|
4
|
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
|
5
|
'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable,
1 day ago
|
6
|
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
7
|
Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh - Daily Post,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch,
6 hours ago
|
9
|
Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
10
|
Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK,
23 hours ago