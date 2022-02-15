Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pantami: MURIC tackles ASUU, says it has not learnt its lesson
The Eagle Online  - ASUU had on Monday described Pantami’s appointment as illegal, asking the awarding university to withdraw it.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

MURIC Tackles ASUU For Rejecting Pantami Leadership:
MURIC Tackles ASUU For Rejecting Pantami's Professorial Appointment
Pantami: ASUU Has Not Learn Its Lesson- MURIC Economic Confidential:
Pantami: ASUU Has Not Learn Its Lesson- MURIC
Pantami: ASUU Hasn’t Learnt Its Lesson – MURIC ODU News:
Pantami: ASUU Hasn’t Learnt Its Lesson – MURIC
Pantami : ASUU Has Not Learnt Its Lesson – Muric The News Chronicle:
Pantami : ASUU Has Not Learnt Its Lesson – Muric
MURIC tackles ASUU over Pantami’s professorial appointment National Accord:
MURIC tackles ASUU over Pantami’s professorial appointment


   More Picks
1 Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
3 "The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
5 Hushpuppi: NDLEA probe shouldn't stop Kyari’s extradition, says lawyer - The Punch, 22 hours ago
6 Teenager kidnaps 4 yr-old girl, demands N70,000 ransom in Katsina - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
7 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 9 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Borno task force disengages 2,203 child soldiers, says commander - News Diary Online, 11 hours ago
10 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info