Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Fuel crisis may affect inflation, says Statistician-General Osun crisis: Why Aregbesola, Oyetola must sign peace pact - CSO
News photo The Punch  - The Statistician-General of the Federation, Mr Simon Harry, has said the present fuel crises being experienced across the nation may have adverse effects on the inflation rate.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General The Guardian:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General The Sun:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis will affect inflation, increase unemployment rate: Statistician-General Peoples Gazette:
Fuel crisis will affect inflation, increase unemployment rate: Statistician-General
Nigeria’s Statistician-General Raises Alarm On Further Inflation Over Fuel Crisis The Cheer News:
Nigeria’s Statistician-General Raises Alarm On Further Inflation Over Fuel Crisis
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General The News Guru:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General News Diary Online:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis may affect the price of things, says Statistician-General Pulse Nigeria:
Fuel crisis may affect the price of things, says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says statistician – General The Eagle Online:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says statistician – General
Fuel crisis may worsen inflation: Statistician-General - P.M. News PM News:
Fuel crisis may worsen inflation: Statistician-General - P.M. News
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General — NEWSVERGE
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General The Street Journal:
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General Daily Nigerian:
Fuel crisis may have adverse effect on inflation, says Statistician-General
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General The New Diplomat:
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General Fresh Reporters:
Fuel Crisis May Have Adverse Effect On Inflation, Says Statistician-General


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
4 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 13 hours ago
7 Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Popular Ugandan singer forced to sweep streets after turning up late for music show (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 FCTA Says No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info