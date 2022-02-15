Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Department of the State Services has been warned by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja, against taking over the security arrangement of the court on February 16 u
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
3
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
14 hours ago
4
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
5
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
6
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
13 hours ago
7
Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
9
Popular Ugandan singer forced to sweep streets after turning up late for music show (photos/video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
10
FCTA Says No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence -
Independent,
21 hours ago
