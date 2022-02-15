Post News
News at a Glance
Students protest against violence at Osun NSCDC command
Vanguard News
- Students in Osun, under the aegis of the National Association of Osun State Students, NAOSS, protest alleged violent acts of men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC in the state.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
VIDEO: Osun students protest against NSCDC
The Punch:
Osogbo Shooting: Students Protest At Osun NSCDC Headquarters Some placard-carrying students under the aegies of National Association of Osun Students on Tuesday stormed the command headquarters of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in protest ...
Independent:
Protest Rock Osun Command Of NSCDC
The Street Journal:
Students Protest Against Violence At Osun NSCDC Command
Affairs TV:
Students protest at Osun NSCDC command against violence
More Picks
1
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
8 hours ago
2
'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
3
"The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
4
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence -
Nigerian Tribune,
14 hours ago
5
Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH -
Not Just OK,
19 hours ago
7
Singer Davido fulfills his promise, disburses N250 million to selected orphanages across the country -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
8
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
What other people think about me is none of my business - DJ Cuppy says -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
10
Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
