Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police mop up 25 AK-47 rifles, one locally made SMG, ammunition in Bauchi
News photo Daily Post  - Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, on Tuesday, revealed that operatives of the Command recovered 25 AK-47 rifles among other firearms

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police seize 25 AK-47 rifles, other ammunition in Bauchi The Punch:
Police seize 25 AK-47 rifles, other ammunition in Bauchi
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi The Guardian:
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi Peoples Gazette:
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi - P.M. News PM News:
Police mop up illegal arms in Bauchi - P.M. News
Police Mop Up Illegal Arms In Bauchi The Street Journal:
Police Mop Up Illegal Arms In Bauchi


   More Picks
1 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
2 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 15 hours ago
3 "The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 14 hours ago
6 Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch, 24 hours ago
7 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
8 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
10 Borno task force disengages 2,203 child soldiers, says commander - News Diary Online, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info