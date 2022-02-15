Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh
Daily Post  - Victor Umeh, a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has insisted that the continued incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), by the Federal Government is a way of dealing with ...

