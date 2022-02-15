Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps ask IGP, Army chief to investigate alleged invasion of five Imo communities by security agencies
News photo Premium Times  - Five communities in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA were allegedly invaded by security operatives on February 12.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

