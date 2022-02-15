Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCTA Says No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker Leadership:
No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker's Official Residences - FCTA
FCTA backtracks, says no plan to demolish Senate President, Speaker Vanguard News:
FCTA backtracks, says no plan to demolish Senate President, Speaker's residences
FCTA speaks on plan to demolish residence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila - P.M. News PM News:
FCTA speaks on plan to demolish residence of Lawan, Gbajabiamila - P.M. News
We’ll not demolish official residences of Senate President,Speaker, says FCTA Prompt News:
We’ll not demolish official residences of Senate President,Speaker, says FCTA
FCTA Makes U-Turn Over Plan Demolition Of Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence The Nigeria Lawyer:
FCTA Makes U-Turn Over Plan Demolition Of Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence


   More Picks
1 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
2 "The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
4 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 17 hours ago
5 Singer Davido fulfills his promise, disburses N250 million to selected orphanages across the country - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 What other people think about me is none of my business - DJ Cuppy says - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
8 Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Borno task force disengages 2,203 child soldiers, says commander - News Diary Online, 19 hours ago
10 I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan - Top Naija, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info