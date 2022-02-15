Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UK to return another looted artefacts to Oba of Benin Saturday
News photo Prompt News  - The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, will on Saturday take a physical possession of another two bronzes from Cambridge and Aberdeen in the United Kingdom. This is contained in statement issued by Frank Irobor, the Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, ...

7 hours ago
