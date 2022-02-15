Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anti-Aregbesola protest: Osun State Govt. denies plot to assassinate Interior Minister
News photo The Eagle Online  - Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola on Political Matters, Sunday Akere, made the denial Tuesday while addressing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) party members at the residence of Chief Bisi Akande, in Ila-Oragun in the state.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

