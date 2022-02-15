Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


James Brown teaches his followers to speak British English after a few days in the UK (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - James Brown, has released a video to teach his Nigerian followers the proper way to speak British English. The crossdresser took to TikTok to pronounce a few English words with an accent for the benefit of his followers.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

James Brown teaches his followers to speak British English after a few days in the UK (video) Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
James Brown teaches his followers to speak British English after a few days in the UK (video)
James Brown Teaches His Followers to Speak British English After a Few Days in London Monte Oz Live:
James Brown Teaches His Followers to Speak British English After a Few Days in London
Hillarious Video Of James Brown Teaching His Followers How To Speak British English After A Few Days In The UK Republican Nigeria:
Hillarious Video Of James Brown Teaching His Followers How To Speak British English After A Few Days In The UK
James Brown teaches his followers to speak British English after a few days in the UK (Video) 1st for Credible News:
James Brown teaches his followers to speak British English after a few days in the UK (Video)
Hillarious Video Of James Brown Teaching His Followers How To Speak British English After A Few Days In The UK Tori News:
Hillarious Video Of James Brown Teaching His Followers How To Speak British English After A Few Days In The UK


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
3 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
4 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 12 hours ago
5 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 14 hours ago
6 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
7 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 12 hours ago
8 The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
10 Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister Over Corruption In MDAs - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info