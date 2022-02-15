Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister - Sahara Reporters,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
|
3
|
"The Queen of all queens" Olakunle Churchill celebrates wife Rosy Meurer as she turns 30 - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
4
|
Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post,
13 hours ago
|
5
|
Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK,
13 hours ago
|
6
|
Humanitarian ministry's roadmap consistent with national development -Osinbajo - The Punch,
22 hours ago
|
7
|
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
|
8
|
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Nigerian man and pregnant wife die in ghastly motor accident, 3-year-old son survives - Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Borno task force disengages 2,203 child soldiers, says commander - News Diary Online,
14 hours ago