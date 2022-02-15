Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Gunmen attack Plateau miners, kill two Gunmen attack Plateau miners, kill two
News photo The Punch  - Gunmen have again killed two persons at a mining site in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Two killed, three others injured as gunmen attack mining community in Plateau Linda Ikeji Blog:
Two killed, three others injured as gunmen attack mining community in Plateau
Gunmen kill two, injure three others in Plateau Nigerian Tribune:
Gunmen kill two, injure three others in Plateau
Military taskforce confirms four killed, three injured in Plateau attack Daily Post:
Military taskforce confirms four killed, three injured in Plateau attack
Gunmen Kill 3 In 2 Plateau Attacks Leadership:
Gunmen Kill 3 In 2 Plateau Attacks
Four Killed, Three Injured In Plateau Attacks – Military The Will:
Four Killed, Three Injured In Plateau Attacks – Military
Gunmen attack miners, kill two in Plateau Within Nigeria:
Gunmen attack miners, kill two in Plateau


1 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
2 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
3 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 21 hours ago
4 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 18 hours ago
5 Cocaine bust: NDLEA reveals Abba Kyari's statements after police claim - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
6 Oyo suspends student over alleged assault on corps member - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 18 hours ago
8 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 20 hours ago
9 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 Islamic School Teacher Handed Life Imprisonment For Defiling 13 Students And Impregnating Nine Of Them - Information Nigeria, 24 hours ago
