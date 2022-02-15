Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2023 elections: There will be trouble in Nigeria if PDP loses – Lamido
News photo Daily Post  - Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has cautioned leaders and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that if the party doesn’t get things right ahead of the 2023 general elections, Nigeria will be in trouble.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

