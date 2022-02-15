Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ayu Tasks Past Governors To Bring Back Their Colleagues Who Left PDP In Anger
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ayu charges former PDP governors to bring back defectors Ripples Nigeria:
Ayu charges former PDP governors to bring back defectors
Bring back your defected colleagues – Ayu tasks former PDP governors The News Guru:
Bring back your defected colleagues – Ayu tasks former PDP governors
Ayu gives new assignment to former PDP governors - P.M. News PM News:
Ayu gives new assignment to former PDP governors - P.M. News
Bring back your defected colleagues, Ayu tasks ex-PDP governors The Eagle Online:
Bring back your defected colleagues, Ayu tasks ex-PDP governors
Bring back your defected colleagues, Ayu tasks former PDP governors Daily Nigerian:
Bring back your defected colleagues, Ayu tasks former PDP governors


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info