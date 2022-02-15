Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari did not order NMDPRA boss' query over adulterated fuel ― Presidency source
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - President Muhammadu Buhari has not ordered that a query be issued to the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

