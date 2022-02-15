Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Buhari Writes Senate, Seeks N2.557 Trillion for Petrol Subsidy in 2022, Amendment of 2022 Appropriation Act
Global Upfront  - President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Nigerian Senate seeking an additional provision for N2.557 trillion by the National Assembly to fund the petrol subsidy in the 2022 Budget Framework which was revised to provide fully for PMS subsidy.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Buhari seeks fresh N2.557trn for fuel subsidy Linda Ikeji Blog:
Buhari seeks fresh N2.557trn for fuel subsidy
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy Sundiata Post:
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy
Buhari Asks National Assembly to Approve Additional N2.5 trillion For Petrol Subsidy in 2022 Investor King:
Buhari Asks National Assembly to Approve Additional N2.5 trillion For Petrol Subsidy in 2022
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy Republican Nigeria:
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy
Buhari seeks fresh N2.557trn for fuel subsidy Olajide TV:
Buhari seeks fresh N2.557trn for fuel subsidy
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy Tori News:
President Buhari Seeks Fresh N2.557trn For Fuel Subsidy


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
3 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
4 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 16 hours ago
5 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
6 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 13 hours ago
7 Judge warns DSS against blocking court premises ahead of Nnamdi Kanu's trial - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Popular Ugandan singer forced to sweep streets after turning up late for music show (photos/video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
10 FCTA Says No Plan To Demolish Senate President, Speaker’s Official Residence - Independent, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info