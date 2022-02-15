Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
“Everyday with you is Valentine’s day” – Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Gospel minister, Sammie Okposo, has disclosed that everyday he spends with his wife is Valentine’s day.
14 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Too Xclusive:
“Everyday With You Is Valentine’s Day” – Sammie Okposo Celebrates Wife On 12th Wedding Anniversary
Yaba Left Online:
"Everyday with you is Valentine" – Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on 12th wedding anniversary
Pulse Nigeria:
Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her
Sundiata Post:
Sammie Okposo celebrates wife on anniversary weeks after apologising for cheating on her
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Sammie Okposo celebrate wife on their 12 years wedding anniversary | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Lovers:
Weeks after infidelity scandal Singer Sammie Okposo Celebrates Wife On 12th Wedding Anniversary
Legit 9ja:
Sammie Okposo celebrates wedding anniversary with wife, weeks after extra-marital scandal.
More Picks
1
Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
2
Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
3
Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
4
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
12 hours ago
5
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
6
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
7
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
12 hours ago
8
The child was not killed by me - Teacher accused of flogging 19-month-old baby to death in Delta state speaks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
9
ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
10
Reps Summon SGF, Finance Minister Over Corruption In MDAs -
Channels Television,
21 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...