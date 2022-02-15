Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Singer Davido fulfills his promise, disburses N250 million to selected orphanages across the country
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Singer Davido has fulfilled his promise to disburse N250 million to selected orphanage homes across the country.



The singer gave the update this evening in a statement released.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

