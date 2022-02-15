Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

“You’re lucky if you’re able to withdraw from a bad marriage” – Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson says
Sandra Iheuwa’s husband, Steve Thompson, has opined that anyone who is able to withdraw from a bad marriage is lucky.

18 hours ago
