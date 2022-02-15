Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NNPC commences distribution of 1bn litres of fuel to ease scarcity
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC) Limited has ordered the distribution of one billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) in its stock to various fuel stations nationwide.

22 hours ago
