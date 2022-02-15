Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer'
The Cable
- The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured the final forfeiture of 24 properties "linked to a top military officer".
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Times:
See photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to ...
Vanguard News:
EFCC releases details of N11bn property seized from top military officer
The Punch:
Top military officer forfeits N10.9bn property to FG, EFCC shields identity
EFCC:
REVEALED: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to the Federal Government ...
The Trent:
EFCC Withholds Identity Of Top Military Officer As Details Of N11 Billion Seized Property Is Made Public
Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian top military officer steals N11bn, abandons properties to govt (See pictures)
The Will:
Top Military Officer Forfeits 24 Properties Worth N10.9Bn Seized By EFCC
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer
The Street Journal:
EFCC reveals details of properties seized from top military officer (Photos)
News Diary Online:
EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of Landed Properties Valued at Over N3.7 Billion
Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Shocking List Of Properties Allegedly Seized From A Top Military Officer By The EFCC...
Leaders NG:
Revealed: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer
Olajide TV:
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer
Global Upfront:
Update: EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of 20 Landed Properties Belonging to Major General Valued at Over N3.7 Billion
More Picks
1
Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging -
Daily Post,
8 hours ago
2
U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
3
9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' -
The Cable,
19 hours ago
4
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations -
Channels Television,
22 hours ago
5
Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
6
NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide -
The Punch,
22 hours ago
7
Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
21 hours ago
8
Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos -
Within Nigeria,
15 hours ago
9
No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly -
Nigerian Tribune,
22 hours ago
10
Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...