Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer'
News photo The Cable  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it has secured the final forfeiture of 24 properties "linked to a top military officer".

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

See photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to ... Daily Times:
See photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to ...
EFCC releases details of N11bn property seized from top military officer Vanguard News:
EFCC releases details of N11bn property seized from top military officer
Top military officer forfeits N10.9bn property to FG, EFCC shields identity The Punch:
Top military officer forfeits N10.9bn property to FG, EFCC shields identity
REVEALED: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to the Federal Government ... EFCC:
REVEALED: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer Justice N.E. Maha of the Federal High Court on Monday February 14, ordered the final forfeiture of 24 properties held by fronts and proxies to a top military officer, to the Federal Government ...
EFCC Withholds Identity Of Top Military Officer As Details Of N11 Billion Seized Property Is Made Public The Trent:
EFCC Withholds Identity Of Top Military Officer As Details Of N11 Billion Seized Property Is Made Public
Nigerian top military officer steals N11bn, abandons properties to govt (See pictures) Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerian top military officer steals N11bn, abandons properties to govt (See pictures)
Top Military Officer Forfeits 24 Properties Worth N10.9Bn Seized By EFCC The Will:
Top Military Officer Forfeits 24 Properties Worth N10.9Bn Seized By EFCC
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer
EFCC reveals details of properties seized from top military officer (Photos) The Street Journal:
EFCC reveals details of properties seized from top military officer (Photos)
EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of Landed Properties Valued at Over N3.7 Billion News Diary Online:
EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of Landed Properties Valued at Over N3.7 Billion
Photos: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer Julia Blaise Blog:
Photos: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer
Shocking List Of Properties Allegedly Seized From A Top Military Officer By The EFCC... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Shocking List Of Properties Allegedly Seized From A Top Military Officer By The EFCC...
Revealed: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer Leaders NG:
Revealed: N10.9Bn Properties Seized From Military Officer
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer Olajide TV:
Photos of N10.9billion properties seized from top Nigerian military officer
Update: EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of 20 Landed Properties Belonging to Major General Valued at Over N3.7 Billion Global Upfront:
Update: EFCC Secures Final Forfeiture of 20 Landed Properties Belonging to Major General Valued at Over N3.7 Billion


   More Picks
1 Man who killed twin daughters over alleged witchcraft to die by hanging - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
2 U.S. patient becomes 1st woman cured of HIV after stem cell transplant - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 9 filling stations, event centres... EFCC secures forfeiture of N10.9bn property linked to 'top military officer' - The Cable, 19 hours ago
4 Fuel Scarcity: NNPC Orders Depots, Retail Outlets To Begin 24-Hour Operations - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
5 Davido disburses over N250 million birthday fundraiser to 292 orphanages - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
6 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 22 hours ago
7 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Protesting commercial bus driver sets self ablaze, dies over impounded bus in Lagos - Within Nigeria, 15 hours ago
9 No court can stop us from impeaching deputy governor, says Zamfara Assembly - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
10 Champions League: Ancelotti speaks on Mbappe, reveals discussion with referee after Real Madrid's 1-0 loss to PSG - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info