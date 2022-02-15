Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Prince Andrew opts for out-of-court settlement with Giuffre - P.M. News
PM News  - Britain's Prince Andrew settles a U.S. lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was a teenager.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Prince Andrew, Accuser Reach Out-of-court Settlement In Sex Abuse Case British The Punch:
Prince Andrew, Accuser Reach Out-of-court Settlement In Sex Abuse Case British's Prince Andrew and his accuser, Virginia Giuffre have settled a sexual assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum, a US court filing showed on Tuesday.
Prince Andrew reaches settlement agreement in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse case Linda Ikeji Blog:
Prince Andrew reaches settlement agreement in Virginia Giuffre sex abuse case
Prince Andrew reaches out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in sex abuse case The Street Journal:
Prince Andrew reaches out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre in sex abuse case
Prince Andrew Settles With S*x Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre The Nigeria Lawyer:
Prince Andrew Settles With S*x Abuse Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew Reaches Settlement With Sexual Assault Accuser Republican Nigeria:
Prince Andrew Reaches Settlement With Sexual Assault Accuser


   More Picks
1 Osun police command accuse Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola's escort of shooting without provocation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Senate passes forensic, fraud examiners bill, three others for concurrence - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
3 NNPC distributes one billion litres of fuel nationwide - The Punch, 13 hours ago
4 Rivers police confirms abduction of 5 children by woman disguised as teacher - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 'My faith firmly in God's hands' -- Emefiele speaks on calls to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 1 day ago
6 ASUU Strike: Nigerian students deserve better – Macaroni begs FG - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu – Buhari govt dealing with entire Igbo nation – Victor Umeh - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 Gunmen invade Ajaokuta train station, kill one, abduct 10, demand N20m - The Punch, 6 hours ago
9 Abba Kyari: NDLEA must produce drug-dealing officers, ASP John Umoru wanted – Police - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bella Shmurda Speaks On Winning A Grammy | WATCH - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info