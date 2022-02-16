FG Approves ₦25M Cash Reward For D’Tigress Over 2020 Afrobasketball Victory Global Village Extra - By Feyisayo Helen IBADAN(GVE)- The Federal Government of Nigeria have approved that the national women’s basketball team, D’Tigress should be given a cash reward of N25 million for winning the 2020 Afrobasketball Championships in Cameroon. Nigeria’s D’ ...



